Is The New BMW 5-Series Touring The Best Premium Wagon?

With rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, Audi A6 Avant, and Volvo V90, the new BMW 5-Series Touring needs to be pretty darn good, but is it the best in its segment?
CarWow's Mat Watson traveled to Germany to test the new generation 530d version of the executive wagon, and couldn’t really tell a difference between this, and its four-door sibling, when sitting behind the wheel.
Now, that's a good thing, as it proves that the wagon is very comfortable to drive, it has a good steering response, and is very quiet inside, as wind and tire noise barely make their way into the cabin.
With the Touring you get more perks over the sedan, including a 570-liter boot space, which can increase up to 1,700 liters with the rear seats folded, along with the hands-free boot, split opening tailgate, and more headroom for the rear passengers.
The new BMW 5-Series Touring is also packed with the brand's cutting-edge technology, which includes the latest infotainment system that can be accessed using the touchscreen, the rotary knob or voice command. It also has a gesture control system that can make things miles better, as it allows users to accept or reject phone calls, change the radio station, or fiddle with the volume.
The list of features continues with a smart surround view camera system, remote control parking, steering and lane control assist that should come in handy during those long commutes, standard air suspension at the back, or optional adaptive suspension.
As you probably expect, the 3.0-liter straight-six diesel engine that powers this version of the car, developing 265hp and a massive 620Nm (457lb-ft) of torque is up to the task, and makes a sporty sound in the cabin, but since it's fed through the speakers, bystanders will hear something different.
Buyers can also make it a tad sportier, by ordering the M Performance parts that lower the ride height, improves the aerodynamics, and adds bigger wheels, so what more could one want from an executive estate?