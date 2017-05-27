Is The New Merc-AMG E63 S That Much Quicker Than Its Predecessor?

On paper, the new Merc-AMG E63 S is what you might call an improvement over the older generation model, and not just in terms of performance.
However, this video is purely about acceleration, specifically the 0 to 250 km/h (155 mph) sprint and how the two models compare when flooring the throttle and not thinking about differences in styling and technology.
What makes the new E63 S so formidable is without a doubt its twin turbo 4.0-liter V8 unit, pumping out 612 PS (603 HP) and a massive 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.
The closest you could get to that number in the old E63 was by also going with the S version, which added an extra 27 HP, boosting total output to 577 horses.
This video will give you a pretty good idea of how the W213 and W212 E63s compare in a straight line. And yes, you might even conclude that in the real world, whether you've got a bit under 600 or a bit over 600 HP, isn't going to make all the difference in the world.