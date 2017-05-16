Is The New Porsche 911 GT3 Better Than The 911 R?

If you believe the reviews, the Porsche 911 R is one of the finest vehicles manufactured by the automaker in recent decades. But can the new 911 GT3 come close?
To find out, Jethro Bovingdon took out the facelifted GT3 on some UK roads and despite being the entry-level model from Porsche’s GT division, the GT3 is a serious performer.
If you don’t want to read about Jethro’s thoughts, skip straight to the video below. If you do, here it is plain and simple; the 991.2 GT3 is better than the 911 R, at least in this reviewer’s eyes.
Bovingdon says that the motorsport-derived 4.0-liter flat-six engine of the GT3 is even better than that of the 911 R and that its chassis is also an improvement. These two crucial elements combine to make one of the most thrilling sports cars on the market and even though the test car featured has a PDK and not a manual ‘box, it gets the nod.
What would you prefer, the GT3 or the 911 R?