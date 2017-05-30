Is Subaru About To Reveal A BRZ STI?

Subaru could be on the verge of delivering the sports car enthusiasts have been begging for the last five years; a BRZ STI.
The Japanese manufacturer recently took to its Twitter and Instagram pages to share a teaser photo of an STI wing affixed to the rear decklid of a BRZ. This prominent wing is identical to the one recently fitted to a BRZ prototype spotted testing near a company facility in Michigan.
While it is obvious from this teaser image that the new sports car will get some visual and aerodynamic changes, we’re no closer to finding out if it will get any more power. However, prototypes recently snapped have made do without any signs of forced induction suggesting that like the Japan-exclusive BRZ tS before it, the STI may focus solely on visual and chassis modifications.
Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long to find out with the teaser promising for more information to come on June 8, 2017.
Stay tuned…6/8/17. #STI pic.twitter.com/PU4ehFolH5— Subaru (@subaru_usa) May 30, 2017