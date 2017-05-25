Is This The Production Version Of The Jeep Yuntu Concept?

The Jeep Yuntu concept could be inching closer to production as the company has filed these renderings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.
Looking like a natural addition to the Jeep lineup, the crossover has a familiar design but adopts a new front bumper with a slender seven-slot grille. The model has also been equipped with more traditional headlights and less aggressive air intakes.
The crossover's profile has been tweaked as designers installed traditional door handles and a larger rear window which wraps around on both sides of the vehicle to improve visibility. Speaking of the rear, there's a new tailgate-mounted spoiler, restyled taillights, and a modified rear bumper with openings for a dual exhaust system.
The model is expected to be launched in China next year and it is slated to be built by the Guangzhou-Fiat joint venture. Nothing is official but rumors have suggested the crossover could be based on the Cherokee.
The model isn't expected to make it to the United States as Jeep already has plans for a new Grand Wagoneer. It was slated to be launched in the third quarter of 2018 but rumors have suggested it has been delayed. Regardless, the model is expected to be built at the Warren Truck plant in Michigan and have a body-on-frame architecture.
