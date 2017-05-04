Jacked Or Slammed - How Do You Like Your BMW M1?

If there's one model from BMW's extensive history that we'd like to see come back, it's surely the M1. Sure, the 3.0 CSL was a legend, and the 8 Series was slick – but the M1 was a proper mid-engined supercar, even if that engine was just a modest 3.5-liter inline-six.
Well Rain Prisk has answered the call – if not with a physical revival of the machine, with an artistic one, at least.
This latest rendering shows two very different (and entirely theoretical) takes on the Giugiaro-designed Bavarian wedge. One, as you can see, is slammed to the ground – scraping the tarmac with a (virtually) dropped suspension and riding on big fat Dunlop slicks.
The other takes the same approach that the Estonian designer applied to so many other supercars: lifting it up off the road and beefing it up with all manner of off-road gear, from the knobby tires and the bull bar to the auxiliary lighting.
Both might strike the purist as a perversion of the most ultimate of Ultimate Driving Machines. But they sure do get the juices flowing – at least as much, at any rate, as BMW's own Hommage concept or its modern embodiment in the form of the hybrid i8.