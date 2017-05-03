Jaguar Racing Rendered Back Into Formula One

If your goal is to have the automotive industry progress in as quick a pace as possible, getting more performance-oriented automakers directly involved with Formula 1 is a great way to bring about the future.
Take Jaguar for instance. They haven't been involved with F1 since 2004, when they were purchased by Red Bull and became Red Bull Racing.
Prior to that, Jaguar took to the track back in 2000 after Ford purchased Stewart Grand Prix, and named the team Jaguar Racing F1 just in time for them to have a really poor first season, finishing with just 4 points in the constructors standings.
History aside, if we were to look into the future, at least a hypothetical version of it, we could easily see Jag come back to modern day F1, with a car that looks just like this rendering from Sean Bull Liveries.
The purple and white, while far removed from the Racing Green you'd expect on a GP-ready Jaguar, is a throwback to the old Le Mans winning cars from the 1980s.