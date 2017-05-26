Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Turns The 'Ring Into Its Own Playground

Jaguar has finally put some claws on its XE saloon with the XE SV Project, the brand's most powerful road-legal car to date.
Growling on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in its first official film, the powerful saloon, which is currently in prototype form, follows the F-Type Project 7, which was unveiled some 3 years ago, as the second limited edition made by the brand's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO).
Sporting more power than previous generation Italian supercars like the Ferrari 458 and Lamborghini Gallardo, it uses the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 lump, which has been massaged to deliver 600PS (591hp). This makes it the most powerful road legal model ever produced by the British marque.
Jaguar remains tight-lipped when it comes to details, but one thing is certain - the XE SV Project 8 will hit the assembly lines, as a more powerful alternative than even the BMW M4 GTS or the rumored Mercedes-AMG C63 R.
Getting your hands on one will be tricky, though, as besides its steep price tag, which has yet to be announced, it will be built in just 300 units worldwide, thus making it a true collector's item.
Jaguar will fully reveal the XE SV Project 8 on June 28.