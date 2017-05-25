Jaguar's 600 HP XE SV Project 8 Is Its Most Powerful Model To Date

Forget the BMW M4 GTS and upcoming Mercedes-AMG C63 R, Jaguar has just taken the mid-size performance sedan to entirely new heights with the unveiling of the XE SV Project 8.
Pictured here in prototype guise, the car has been born through Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division and when it reaches production, will be limited to just 300 units worldwide. As the name implies, it is the second limited-edition SVO model following the F-Type Project 7 in 2014.
Beneath the aerodynamic bodywork sits Jaguar’s formidable 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine which has been upgraded to 600 PS (591 hp), making the Project 8 the most powerful road legal Jaguar ever. Full technical specifications will be announced closer to the vehicle’s debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Speaking about the car, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations John Edwards said “he time is right for SVO to produce the most extreme performance road car in the history of Jaguar. The SVO team is possessed by the spirit of performance and committed to creating the most thrilling driving experience imaginable.
“Our clients worldwide were thrilled by the F-TYPE Project 7. The new XE SV Project 8 takes aerodynamics and performance engineering to another level – it is conceived for enthusiasts and the most discerning collectors. The price for such an extreme performance sports car available in strictly limited numbers will reflect that.”