Jaguar's Next-Gen XF Sportback Serves One Up At The World's Most Remote Tennis Court

We've seen prototypes wrapped in all sorts of camouflage, but this has got to be a new one.
The car you see here, wrapped in a tennis-ball pattern, is the next-generation Jaguar XF Sportbrake. And it's been deployed on a rather unusual mission.
The publicity stunt of sorts started when a Scottish fan tweeted at tennis ace Andy Murray with a picture of the Bunabhainneadar tennis court on the remote Scottish isle of North Harris, suggesting it be added as a venue to the ATP World Tour. Murray couldn't believe it, so he arranged for Jaguar to send another former tennis pro (and brand ambassador for the automaker) to pick up the fan from Edinburgh and driver her out there to check it out in person.
That's all well and fine, but what we're more interested in is the car. Jaguar, as you may recall, offered a wagon version of the last XF using the Sportbrake name, and is preparing to do the same based on the new sedan as well. It's set to be revealed on June 14 at Wimbeldon, when we can expect it to offer mostly the same specifications as the latest XF sedan, only with more cargo space.
The resulting vehicle will take on the likes of the Audi A6 Avant, BMW 5 Series Touring, Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate, Volvo V90, and (if we may be so bold) the new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo in a segment that seems to be picking up steam again, presenting a lower-slung alternative to the growing popularity of higher-riding crossovers... like Jaguar's own F-Pace. The big question on our mind, tennis-ball camo aside, is if the manufacturer will do an SVR version to succeed the previous XFR-S Sportbrake.