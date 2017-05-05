Japan Welcomes Mercedes-Benz CLA 180 Star Wars Edition

In order to celebrate 40 years of Star Wars, Mercedes-Benz has introduced a special edition CLA 180 in Japan dubbed the Star Wars Edition.
Production of the model will be capped to just 120 units, 60 of which will be painted Calsite White to honor the Stormtrooper while the remaining 60 will pay homage to Darth Vader with a Knight Black paint scheme and black 18-inch AMG wheels.
A myriads of Star Wars badges are also found within the limited edition CLA 180 models, including on the floor mats, the welcome lights and a reversible sunshade that features main Star Wars characters.
To get behind the wheel of a CLA 180 Star Editions Edition, Japanese customers will need to part ways with 5.04 million yen ($44,844).