Japanese 2018 Toyota Camry Debuts TRD And Modellista Trims

While the U.S. had its first glimpse at the 2018 Toyota Camry at January’s Detroit Auto Show, the automaker has only just previewed the vehicle in Japanese guise and with it, offered us an unimpeded view of the TRD and Modellista packages available.
At this stage, it is thought that the TRD and Modellista visual options will only be available in Japan, although worldwide markets are expected to receive a full-blown TRD variant in the not too distant future.
Visually, the TRD model features a modified front fascia that incorporates a slightly different upper grille, and a distinctive front bumper that protrudes out and has been equipped with horizontal daytime running lights. Also visible are new side skirts and wheels.
As for the Modellista package, it is slightly more sophisticated than the TRD and adopts a subtle new front bumper, side skirts and wheels.
It is reported that the 2018 Toyota Camry will only be offered as a hybrid in Japan with a 2.5-liter petrol engine, a small electric motor and a CVT. Alongside this hybrid, U.S. customers can choose between a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a 3.5-liter V6.