Jay Leno Checks Out The Morgan Aero SuperSports

Jay Leno's Garage is back in action as the former Tonight Show host is taking a closer look at the Morgan Aero SuperSports.
Originally introduced at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in 2009, the Morgan Aero SuperSports is a stylish two-seater which blends modern technology with classic British design.
While the car won't appeal to everyone, it's extremely lightweight as it features an aluminum chassis and aluminum body panels. Drivers will also find a two-piece removable roof and taillights from the Lancia Thesis.
Power is provided by a BMW-sourced 4.8-liter V8 engine which produces 367 hp (372 PS) although the video suggests it's actually 380 hp (385 PS). It can be connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
Morgan CEO, Charles Morgan, explains the company decided to use a BMW-sourced engine as small companies, like itself, would go bust if they tried to make an engine themselves while meeting emission standards across the globe.
Leno finds a lot to love about the Aero SuperSports as he notes the car makes you smile and obviously has a high build quality as it doesn't have any squeaks or rattles. The host also says the interior snug but comfortable and there's little wind buffeting with the roof off and the windows up.