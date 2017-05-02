Jay Leno Drives Restomod 1976 BMW 2002 With M3 S14 And Loves It

Aside from looking spiffy bumper to bumper, this 1976 BMW 2002 is the perfect Bavarian restomod, says Jay Leno.
The car was restored about 10 years ago by Bavarian Workshop, and according to the company's founder, Marc Norris, this 2002 was in pretty good shape to begin with.
Aside from the upgraded looks, the car also received bigger brakes, bigger wheels and a custom stainless exhaust, which makes it sound surprisingly loud - perhaps even a bit over the top?
The biggest upgrade however came in the shape of an S14 M Motorsport engine, imported from a 1989 BMW M3. The total output is roughly 230 horses, and in a car that weighs just 2,200 lbs (998 kg), it makes for a heck of a strong power to weight ratio.
After taking it out for a spin, Leno felt this car was a perfect BMW restomod thanks to its reliable and punchy engine, upgraded brakes and overall looks. The fact that is also provides an enjoyable driving experience, is simply the cherry on top.