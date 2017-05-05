Jeep Wants Us To Let 2017 Compass Be Our Guide In Life

Jeep debuted the North American version of the 2017 Compass at the LA Auto Show last year, a crossover with a more aggressive and rugged appearance, plus plenty of tech upgrades both inside and underneath.
The new Compass is clearly a much different car compared to the outgoing model. It's got greater off-roading ability, a new suspension system, different styling, and a modern interior with infotainment displays that range from 5.0 to 7.0 and 8.4-inches respectively.
In other words, it's a modern, everyday car, designed to take you well off the beaten path, with a little help from its 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and clever all-wheel drive system.
Jeep is setting out to make sure the public is well aware of what the 2017 Compass can do, and this commercial dubbed "Recalculating" is their way of telling us that the Compass can be there as a guide or a companion, regardless of what we go through in life.
It's a powerful message to send, and whether or not it gets through the way Jeep hopes that it will, remains to be seen - although the Compass' sales figures for the first quarter of 2017 aren't exactly spectacular according to Carsalesbase.
Also, don't tell any vegans about this spot, they might get offended.