Jerry Seinfeld Parting Ways With Green Lotus Exige

Jerry Seinfeld parted ways with no less than 16 of his beloved Porsches last year and now another sports car once owned by the comic will be offered for auction on May 27 in Midland, Texas.
The car in question, a 2009 Lotus Exige S260 Sport, isn’t as valuable or collectible as some of Seinfeld’s Porsche sports cars but it is potentially even more eye-catching, thanks in no small part to the special-ordered Kawasaki Green paint finish.
According to the auction house, Seinfeld’s former Lotus Exige has just 3,988 miles on the clock and is predicted to sell for between $65,000 and $75,000, making it upwards of $20,000 more than some other non-celebrity owned examples.
Despite the high price the car may sell for, the future owner will take possession of one of the finest sports cars launched in recent memory that fully exploits the British marque’s famed expertise in chassis development and tuning.
With a 1.8-supercharged Toyota four-cylinder engine delivering 257 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque, it’s also no slouch, capable of hitting 60 mph (96 km/h) in a touch of 4 seconds. It also weighs just 2,000 lbs (900 kg), essentially making it a road-legal go-kart.