John Cena's Ferrari 360 Spider Is Still Pulsating In 2017

The earliest examples of the Ferrari 360 are almost 20 years old and despite being superseded by no less than three new mid-engine V8 models, the car is still thrilling to drive, as John Cena explains.
In the latest episode of the wrestler’s Auto Geek series on YouTube, we get a look at Cena’s well-kept 360 Spider that has been fitted with a glorious six-speed manual transmission and an aluminium gated shifter.
Gated shifters, particularly those from the Italian marque, are almost impossible to find nowadays following the rise of dual-clutch transmissions for almost all modern sports cars and supercars. Despite going the way of the dodo, even decades-old gated shifters offer a tactile feel and level of driver involvement unrivalled by modern automatics.
It isn’t just the gated shifter that makes the 360 special. It also has a sweet-sounding 3.6-liter V8 engine that’s undoubtedly one of the finest road-going engines ever built by Ferrari.
While a modern Ferrari would leave a 360 Spider for dead in a race, the car’s engine and gearbox make it timeless. John Cena is a lucky man.