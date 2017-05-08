Jump Into The McLaren P1 LM As It Blasts Up Goodwood’s Hill Route

With this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed approaching, it felt like a good moment to remind the world of one of the most fascinating runs up the famous hill route.
Last year, a McLaren P1 LM, the road-legal version of the GTR, managed to stun the audience after posting a 47.07-sec run, beating cars like the Nissan GT-R Nismo and the BAC Mono on the way.
It’s only now that Goodwood released the full onboard video, giving us a proper look at McLaren’s achievement.
Only six cars were converted from GTRs to LMs from McLaren’s partner Lanzante Motorsport, offering the same 986hp figure, even more downforce than the car it’s based on and less weight, thanks to ditching the air-jack system and replacing the glass windows with plastic, among other things.
Sit back and watch Kenny Brack do all the hard work for you, it’s worth it.