Karma Revero Launched, Set To Arrive At Dealers This Week

Karma Automotive has officially launched the Revero nearly five years after its predecessor, the Fisker Karma, went out of production.
During a special "Delivery Day" celebration, nearly 800 employees gathered to watch the first Revero cars being loaded onto trucks at the Moreno Valley production facility in California. The trucks are headed to Karma dealers across the country and the first Revero models should be in showrooms later this week.
In a statement marking the event, Karma Chief Revenue Officer Jim Taylor said "Karma has moved from a product development company to an automotive manufacturer." He added the company has "completed the critical steps to become a true luxury vehicle OEM" and stated the launch is "great accomplishment" for Karma and its team members.
As a refresher, the Karma Revero is a plug-in hybrid which features a 21.4 kWh lithium-ion battery and electric motors that develop 403 hp (408 PS) and 981 ft-lb (1,330 Nm) of torque. This enables the rear-wheel drive sedan to accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 5.4 seconds before hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 125 mph (200 km/h). The car can travel up to 50 miles on electricity alone and up to 300 miles overall.