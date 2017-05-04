Karma To Start Revero Deliveries This Month

Karma, the makers of the Revero, have announced that the first customer deliveries of the PHEV will commence later this month.
To help promote the car, the company aired its first-ever TV commercial over the weekend at the 2017 U.S. Open Polo Championship. Appropriately, it shows a Revero being delivered and suggests that it is the ‘dream car’ that very few are brave enough to buy.
Describing the TV spot, Karma Automotive’s chief revenue officer Jim Taylor said “The spot marks the rebirth of one of the most honored silhouettes in automotive history. We felt this moment in time deserved to be recognized.”
As you probably already know by now, the Karma Revero is essentially a tweaked version of the Fisker Karma that died back in 2013. The exterior design is almost identical but some small changes have been made beneath the skin.
The turbocharged, GM-sourced four-cylinder engine delivering 260 hp remains the same but battery capacity has risen from 20.4 kWh to 21.4 kWh. Additionally, the Revero includes an on-board charger with double the capacity of the original car.
Prices for the Karma Revero start at around $130,000.