Karma's Revero Configurator Suggests Your Perfect Hybrid

Before deliveries of the Karma Revero commence in the coming months, the online configuration tool for the car has been released and it is unlike any other we’ve used.
The tool first opens by asking if your dream Revero will reside in the United States or Canada. Whichever you choose, a screen appears showing eight different scenes in nature from a sunset over the ocean to a desolate desert, or waves cresting in the sea. Select your favorite and it will return a unique spec for your Revero. Of course, you can change what the configurator suggests, and that includes eight different colors ranging from Borrego Black to Balboa Blue, Corona Del Sol and Pacific Fog.
There are also four different wheels on offer as well as six finishes for the Brembo brake calipers.
Just like the exterior, customization of the cabin starts by selecting between six different images of nature. Choose the one where the sun is setting over a mountain and the configurator will return an interior clad in brown and black leather, for example.
Evidently, Karma is eager to attract customers to the Revero with the large range of interior and exterior options on offer. However, if the car is to prove successful in the long run, customers will need to be convinced that the 260 hp, turbocharged four-cylinder engine and 21.4 kWh battery are enough to sway them from other luxury EVs.