KBB Puts Together Midsize Luxury SUV Comparison Test

If you're in the market for a brand new midsize luxury SUV and are only considering models from Volvo, Audi, Land Rover, Acura or Infiniti, this video review could help you out.
Unfortunately for those expecting direction regarding their decision, this review from Kelley Blue Book doesn't feature a winner, as stated in the video's description.
Instead, the team chose to focus on the comparison and not the competition, as they put it, which means you'll need to make up your own mind at the end of this review.
Still, if we're to count all the accolades, it feels as though the 2017 Volvo XC90 was favored over the likes of Infiniti's QX60, Acura's MDX and even Audi's Q7. The Range Rover Sport was a bit harder to grade, but as expected, there weren't many negatives pointed its way.
As for the best value-for-money model, in some ways, it might actually be the Acura, although you'd be giving up on some of the posh-ness found in most of its rivals.