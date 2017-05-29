Kim Is Selling Her Virginity Online To Buy A Car

We know the feeling. You want a new car, but you don't have the money for one. So what do you do? Well, one girl from Austria is selling her virginity so she can buy a car, among other things.
Her name is Kim, and she's the latest young lady to list her virginity for sale to the highest bidder through a pimping service called Cinderalla Escorts, as reported by the Daily Mail and The Drive.
"After I read about other virgins who sold their virginity on Cinderella Escorts I asked myself one question,” Kim wrote in her statement on the company's website. “Should I give my virginity to a man who later on maybe will break up with me, or is it better to take a lot of money instead?”
She's not without her justification. Another girl named Alexandra entered into a similar arrangement with Cinderella Escorts, which secured a bid from a businessman from Hong Kong who paid €2.3 million for the right to take her virginity. Cinderella Escorts offers to manage the bidding process, collect payment on the prostitute's behalf, and arranges a doctor to confirm the girl's virginity is indeed in tact as advertised.
“That's why I decided to put an auction on Cinderella Escorts,” said Kim, who in addition to buying a car hopes to pay for an apartment and university tuition. So much for waiting tables, we suppose. Bidding starts at €100,000.