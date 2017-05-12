Koenigsegg Agera RS Crashed During Shakedown Testing In Sweden

A Koenigsegg is a heck of a lot of machine to handle – especially the Agera RS with its 1,160 horsepower on tap. Not just for private customers, whose wealth doesn't necessarily come with driving talent, but for professional test drivers too.
One such factory test driver learned that lesson the hard way yesterday when he (or she) lost control of the vehicle on a wet track in the Swedish city of Trollhattan – which the most astute readers might recognize as the historical home of Saab.
In addition to its own facility in Ängelholm, Koenigsegg uses the old test track that now belongs to National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS), which purchased many of Saab's assets after its closure. Trollhattan is located an hour north of Volvo's hometown of Gothenburg, or three hours from Koenigsegg headquarters.
Fortunately the driver and passenger were released from the local hospital shortly after being checked. And while the vehicle's bodywork was damaged, the chassis structure appears to have survived in-tact. The vehicle in question was apparently an Agera RS bound for a customer in the US, who may have to wait a while longer while the factory repairs the damage – or builds him another one.
The image floating around, while (understandably) not released by the manufacturer, shows the vehicle lying in a ditch by the side of the track. MotorAuthority points out that it appears similar (though not identical) to the Gryphon edition displayed at the Geneva Motor Show a couple of months ago.
That the gold and black Gryphon had been ordered by SoCal-based Persian-American real-estate magnate, venture capitalist, and noted supercar collector Manny Khoshbin, who already has a Bugatti Veyron in a similar treatment, as well as a Porsche 918 Spyder, a Pagani Huayra, Saleen S7, and a McLaren P1 with a one-of-a-kind chameleon finish. (The Naraya edition features similar gold trim, but with dark blue bodywork.)
One way or another, whoever ordered it hopefully won't have to wait too much longer, because delivery times have been known to take four years.