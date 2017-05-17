Koenigsegg's Keeping The Crashed Agera RS Gryphon And Building Its Owner A New One

Just a few days ago we brought you the unfortunate news that a Koenigsegg Agera RS had crashed during shakedown testing in Sweden. Now we're happy to report on its resolution.
The vehicle in question, as suspected, was indeed the Gryphon edition commissioned by Manny Khoshbin of California and displayed at the Geneva Motor Show this past March.
The automaker reports that it discussed the various options with Khoshbin and came to a favorable resolution. The factory will rebuild the crashed car and keep it in-house as its own demo vehicle, and is building Khoshbin a completely new one instead. There's no telling how long that will take, though, or what it might mean for the other customers on the waiting list.
According to Koenigsegg's post on Instagram, “work has already begun with @mannykhoshbin to spec an all-new Agera RS that will blow everyone's mind.” Considering that the existing hypercar was already blinged out with 24-carat gold trim, and that the same owner's McLaren has a color-shifting chameleon paintjob, we'll be interested to see what his new Agera will come out like.
The world's first test car with gold leaf details? After the unfortunate events of last week, we are pleased to announce that discussions with the owner have led to a mutually satisfactory outcome. The car known as the Agera RS Gryphon will be repaired and become a Koenigsegg demo vehicle. More importantly, work has already begun with @mannykhoshbin to spec an all-new Agera RS that will blow everyone's mind. We would like to thank @mannykhoshbin and the wider Koenigsegg family for their understanding and support. #aboveandbeyond #koenigsegg #agera #takeaction #RS