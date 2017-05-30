Lamborghini Centenario Causes Hysteria In London

Londoners may be used to seeing all sorts of supercars cruising their streets, but they couldn’t stay away from the Lamborghini Centenario.
Delivered to luxury dealer group HR Owen last week, the country's first Centenario looks ready to cause some mayhem on the track, with its full carbon fiber finish and orange accents.
However, with Lamborghini making just 40 units, 20 coupes and 20 roadsters, most of them will be kept in private collections all over the world, so we don’t expect to see one being put through its paces any time soon.
Built as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Centenario debuted in full at last year's Geneva Motor Show. It's based on the Aventador and features new aerodynamics, a lighter body, rear-wheel steering, and special 20-/21-inch front/rear wheels, wrapped in Pirelli PZero tires, which were developed specifically for it.
Powering it is the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, which was massaged to deliver 770PS (759hp) and 690Nm (509lb-ft) of torque. Getting from naught to 100km/h (62mph) takes just 2.8 seconds, and top speed stands at in excess of 350km/h (217mph).