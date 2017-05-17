Lamborghini Centenario Reveals Itself In Hong Kong

Hong Kong has just welcomed its very first Lamborghini Centenario and while it may never be driven on public roads, it will inevitably be the envy of many local car collectors.
Photographed here by Ron Alder W Photography for Lamborghini Hong Kong, the region’s first Centenario looks identical to the car unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016.
Consequently, the entire exterior is clad in wondrous carbon fiber which has been contrasted by a selection of yellow accents, including on the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. The interior also wonderfully combines carbon with black and yellow leather.
Built to celebrate the birth of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the Centenario is limited to just 20 Coupes and 20 Roadsters worldwide. It shares its underpinnings with the Aventador but the 6.5-liter V12 engine has received some changes to lift power to 770 hp, allowing the supercar to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds while soaring to a top speed beyond 350 km/h (217 mph).