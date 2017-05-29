Lamborghini Considering Fourth Model, Could Be A Ferrari Dino Rival

While Lamborghini is currently preparing to launch the Urus crossover, that hasn't stopped the company from thinking about its next model.
In an interview with CarAdvice, CEO Stefano Domenicali suggested the automaker's lineup will consist of the Aventador, Huracan, and Urus until around 2022 or 2023. Afterwards, Lamborghini can shift its focus to a fourth model.
As Domenicali explained, "Today we are not ready, but we are already thinking to see what will be the technical needs." The executive went on to say the company's heritage gives them some ideas for new models, but that they are also considering four-seaters and a gran turismo.
Nothing has been set in stone as the company needs to "prepare for different scenarios." In particular, Lamborghini has to examine questions such as whether or not the Urus would cannibalize sales from a four-seater or GT model.
Domenicali also floated the possibility of an entry-level sports car to slot beneath the Huracan and battle the long-rumored Ferrari Dino successor. According to the executive, “I think some competitors are thinking of moving down and occupying that field and of course it’s something that we are looking at, if there is space for us to go, but we need to make sure we don’t dilute the value of our brand.”
Note: Lamborghini Asterion concept pictured