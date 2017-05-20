Lamborghini Delivers The First Centenario In The U.S.

Lamborghini unveiled the stunning Centenario over a year ago. but the company has just delivered the first model to a customer in the United States.
While the car is a little late for Ferruccio Lamborghini's 100th birthday, it features a glossy carbon fiber body with stylish Blu Nethuns accents.
The two-tone styling continues in the cabin as the car's owner, and an unidentified Newport Beach customer, ordered black leather and Alcantara upholstery with contrasting blue stitching.
The limited edition model is based on the Aventador and features a naturally- aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 770 PS (760 hp) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque. It is connected to a seven-speed IRS transmission and an all-wheel drive system which enables the car to rocket from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.8 seconds before hitting a top speed in excess of 350 km/h (217 mph).
Production is limited to 40 units with 20 being coupes and 20 being roadsters. All the cars have been spoken for despite the Centenario's €1.75 ($1.95) million price tag.