Lamborghini Factory in Sant'Agata Keeps Getting Bigger

Lamborghini's factory on the outskirts of Bologna is not the biggest in the industry. But it's enough to dominate the town of Sant'Agata where it's situated, and it's only getting bigger.
From the current facility of 80,000 square meters (860,000 square feet) where the Huracan and Aventador are made, the manufacturer is currently in the process of roughly doubling its footprint to over 160,000 square meters (1.7 million square feet).
The latest addition to the plans encompass a dedicated on-site paint shop that will be used to paint the bodies of the forthcoming new Urus crossover, which is the whole impetus for the expansion in the first place. The Urus is slated to roughly double Lamborghini's production, and as a result the automaker has been ramping up its headcount. Between 2010 and 2016 the company nearly doubled its workforce, hiring 600 new employees to bring its payroll up to 1,300 individuals.
Preparation for Urus production has brought in 500 new employees, and once the new paint shop is at full capacity, it will require another 200. Considering that Lamborghini is consistently rated as one of the best places to work in the country, those are some fortunate souls indeed.