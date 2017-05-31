Lamborghini LM002 Proves Its Pedigree On Track

Despite being a mean-looking SUV, the LM002 is still a Lamborghini, and what do Lamborghinis do best? Why, they're great at parading in front of crowds, revving their engines, and going fast on tracks, which was exactly what this Rambo Lambo was spotted doing on the TT Circuit Assen, in the Netherlands, a few days ago.
The fact that it was preferred by Statesidesupercars over the high-end exotics that were present at the event is no mistake, as it was one of the rarest vehicles in sight, with just 301 examples being put together.
One of them ended up in the possession of Uday Hussein, Saddam's eldest son, while another 100 units were ordered by Muammar Gaddafi for the Libyan army.
Its limited production numbers, along with its go-anywhere ability and a 5.2-liter V12 sourced from the Countach and retuned to deliver 444hp, makes it a true collector's item, with its value set deep into the 6-digit zone.
Lamborghini are just a few months away from pulling the cover off their second SUV ever, the Urus, which is expected to be revealed in production form before the end of the year and hit the assembly lines in 2018.