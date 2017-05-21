Lamborghini Reventon Gets A Virtual Zombie-Fighting Makeover

Fighting zombies in a highly modified Lamborghini Reventon? Sure, why not.
However, before contacting AMC to suggest that they might want to use it in the next season of 'The Walking Dead', what you see here is just a visual interpretation made by Vishal Patil.
In this form, the apocalyptic Lamborghini gets bunch of upgrades, including window enforcement, extralights, a bulbar, extra metal plates, and a roof-mounted machine gun to finish off those pesty undead.
And if fighting gets a bit dangerous, then the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, which comes straight from the Murcielago LP640, making 650 horses, is more than enough to help you flee the scene and hit 100 km/h (62mph) sprint in just 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of over 340km/h (211mph).
In the real world, the Lamborghini Reventon continues to keep its collector flair, and with just 20 units made, based on the underpinnings of what used to be Sant'Agata Bolognese's finest supercar, the Murcielago, it's not uncommon to see them fetch in excess of $1 million, on the used car market.