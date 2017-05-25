Lamborghini Suggests An Even More Hardcore Huracan Is Possible

It’s only been a few months since the Lamborghini Huracan Performante premiered at the Geneva Motor Show and the Italian marque has already suggested that an even more hardcore Huracan variant is likely.
When quizzed by Drive about the possibility of Lamborghini creating a faster and lighter Huracan with fewer creature comforts than the Performante, head of research and development for the company, Maurizio Reggiani, said the marque already has some ideas.
“Maybe. We have some ideas for the future, for sure. When we did the Gallardo Superleggera, the step between the normal Gallardo and this car was really high in terms of comfort and noise and stone chipping and stuff; but with this car you can use outside in Strada [street mode] and not perceive any deterioration of the comfort of this car,” he said, describing how the Performante is still usable on the street despite its performance gains.
“What we did was to widen as much as possible the civility of the use for all of our system, while opening up the dynamic capabilities in the Corsa mode. For sure we could do more, let's see in some years [time],” Reggiani said.
Word about an even-more extreme Huracan isn’t overly surprising. After all, Lamborghini followed the Gallardo Superleggera up with a facelifted model that ultimately received even faster derivatives including the Super Trofeo Stradale and Squadra Corse.
It is difficult to say for certainty how the Huracan’s lifecycle will play out but after a Performante Spyder hits the market, there’s a strong chance the model will be facelifted and the range expanded to encompass multiple special edition models, just like its predecessor.