Lamborghini Urus To Offer 650HP From A Twin-Turbo V8

Details about the powertrains of Lamborghini’s much awaited Urus were revealed by the company’s boss, Stephano Domenicali.
Domenicali said during an interview with AutoNews that the 2018 Lamborghini Urus will be powered by a 650hp twin-turbo V8 as standard, with a plug-in hybrid model to follow a year after the car’s official launch.
Lamborghini plans to build 1,000 units of the Urus in 2018 and 3,500 annually starting from 2019. Domenicali said that if demand proves to be higher, the production rate could grow as well.
The new model is expected to be revealed towards the end of the year at Lamborghini’s factory in Sant’ Agata. The new Urus will be produced there, alongside the Huracan and the Aventador.
The new model will be based on the same platform with other big SUVs of the Group VW, including the Audi Q7, the Bentley Bentayga and the next-gen Porsche Cayenne.
Sales are expected to begin in Europe during the second quarter of 2018, with the U.S. market to follow in the third quarter of the same year.