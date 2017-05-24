Land Rover Introduces New Engines For 2018 Evoque And Disco Sport

Land Rover has just introduced a selection of new Ingenium four-cylinder engines for the 2018 Range Rover Evoque and 2018 Discovery Sport.
The first engine is dubbed the Si4 240 and is a petrol-powered, turbocharged four-pot that delivers 237 hp and 340 Nm (250 lb-ft) in both the updated Evoque and Discovery Sport. Thanks to the slightly more slippery shape of the Evoque, the engine returns 38.7 mpg (7.3l/100km) in the baby Range Rover compared to the 35.3 mpg (8l/100km) it returns in the Disco.
The second new petrol engine introduced to both models is the Si4 290 that offers up 286 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. That’s enough grunt to send the Evoque to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 6 seconds and 6.5 seconds for the Discovery Sport.
Last but not least is Jaguar Land Rover’s updated twin-scroll SD4 diesel with 237 hp. Land Rover has quoted a fuel economy rating of 44.1 mpg (6.4l/100km) for the Discovery Sport but hasn’t specified what the SD4 diesel Evoque will return.
Beyond these new engines, JLR has updated the Evoque for 2018 with a revised color palette, optional sports seats with perforated leather and the availability of a new SE Dynamic trim for the Evoque Convertible. As for the 2018 Discovery Sport, it receives more comfortable seats, additional color choices and a Dynamic styling pack that comes standard with the 286 hp petrol engine.