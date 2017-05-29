Latest Pagani Huayra BC Comes To U.S. Bathed In Red Carbon

Shortly after a bespoke blue carbon fiber Pagani Huayra BC arrived in the U.S., another example of Pagani’s most potent hypercar has arrived stateside.
This particular Huayra BC is owned by Instagrammer Sparky1888 and joins his white Huayra nicknamed ‘The King’. As we’ve seen from other BC models, this example features an extraordinary amount of customization to make it unlike any other delivered or being produced.
The vast majority of the body has been finished in red carbon fiber that has been complemented by red pinstriping around the cabin, side skirts and elements of the engine bay. At the front, there are also the colors of the Italian flag as well as a plethora of other carbon fiber-clad parts. Other unique elements include a red Huayra BC badge at the rear and gold crowns under the rear aero flaps.
Fittingly, the interior has also been specified exactly to the customer’s wishes and incorporates black aluminum, dark carbon fiber and red and white leather.
U.S. pricing for the Huayra BC allegedly starts at around $2.5 million but one can be certain that a model as distinct as this one would have a price tag easily eclipsing $3 million.