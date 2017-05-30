Latest Volvo XC60 Review Puts It Above The Jaguar F-PACE

Buying a compact premium SUV nowadays means deciding between multiple models which can all realistically be described as being excellent.
So then, where does that leave the all-new Volvo XC60? According to Auto Express' Steve Fowler, the Swedish brand's latest product can easily be positioned somewhere at the top of the segment.
He goes as far as to say that while the F-PACE will offer a very sporty ride, something which our own Zac Estrada concluded in his review as well, the XC60 is more comfortable, better built and has more technology than its British rival. So, 3-1 in favor of the Volvo?
In fact, if you want your compact premium SUV to have the very latest in on-board features, you could argue that the only model that can challenge the new XC60 tech-wise is the 2017 Audi Q5.
Others, such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Lexus NX and even the Porsche Macan are equipped with slightly older semi-autonomous and connected tech.