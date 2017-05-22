LC500 Is The Perfect Lexus, As Long As You Don’t See It As A Sports Car

The new Lexus LC 500 is arguably the most anticipated addition to the company’s range since the days of the LFA supercar.
Pinpointing what exactly Lexus wanted to offer with the new LC though is a whole other matter; the complex exterior design manages to blend various different surfaces and materials into one beautiful sporty shape without looking fussy or over-designed.
Under the bonnet lives a high-revving, naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8, pumping out 467hp and 389lb ft of torque and paired to a 10-speed Aisin automatic transmission.
So the new Lexus LC has the presence of a supermodel combined with the soundtrack of a wounded bear, so it should be a sports car right? Not really. You see, the LC prefers to call itself a luxury coupe and as such, it does a splendid job in doing what luxury coupes do.
The ride is superb, the engine remains quiet, the interior is simply out-of-this-world, and generally everything points to a car that you would happily spend days in, traveling across continents.
