Lee Noble Developing Potent Twin-Turbo Exile Supercar

The man behind Noble Automotive, Lee Noble, is working on an insane track car dubbed the Exile.
Set to be offered as part of Noble’s new Specialised Sporting Vehicles company and unrelated to his namesake company he left in 2008, the Exile will launch by the end of 2017 with the same twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine as the Ford F-150 Raptor, Autocar reports.
While Noble has yet to say how much power this engine will deliver, he says that the Exile will have 515 hp per tonne, putting it within striking distance of the BAC Mono. It should also hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in between 2.4sec and 2.9 seconds and will continue to accelerate through to 180-190 mph (289-305 km/h). It will only be offered with a manual transmission.
Alongside the potent engine, the Exile will be underpinned by a steel and aluminum tub and be adorned predominantly in carbon fiber bodywork.
Noble says that his latest supercar will directly target the Radical RXC and that it will have a removable roof that can be stowed in the frunk.
Photo credit: Steve Hole, TKC Mag