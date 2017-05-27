Lexus CT200h Getting The Axe In America

The Lexus CT200h has reached the end of the road in the United States as Car & Driver is reporting the hatchback will be dropped after the 2017 model year.
The CT200h was introduced in America at the 2010 New York Auto Show and was primarily designed to appeal to European customers.
Despite being the Lexus' most affordable model with a base price of $31,250, the car never really caught on with consumers as the company sold around 15,000 units annually in the United States. However, recent competition from models such as the Audi A3 and Mercedes CLA has caused sales to dwindle and the company only moved 8,903 CT's last year.
The CT200h will reportedly continue to be sold in other markets but in the United States the brand's entry-level model will become the NX crossover which starts at $35,285.
As a refresher, the CT200h has hybridized powertrain that consists of a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine and a small electric motor that produce a combined maximum output of 134 hp (135 PS). This enables the car to return 43 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 42 mpg combined. Those numbers are nothing to sneeze at but the $23,475 Toyota Prius beats them with 54 mpg city, 50 mpg highway, and 52 mpg combined.