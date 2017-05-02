Lexus Talks Up Performance In First LC 500 Spot

Lexus is gearing up to launch the 2018 LC by unveiling a new ad campaign which seeks to promote the company's latest sports car.
Set to begin airing later today, the "Feats of Amazing" commercial is voiced by Blair Underwood and highlight's the LC's performance credentials. While Lexus and performance aren't always synonymous, the ad touts the car's naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, ten-speed transmission, and near-perfect weight distribution.
The ad will air during prime time broadcasts and Lexus vice president of marketing Cooper Ericksen says “This campaign puts a focus on the LC’s craftsmanship and performance through compelling storytelling to reach our target audience of experiential masters—affluent, adventurous consumers with high expectations.”
Priced from $92,000, the LC 500 has 471 hp (477 PS) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque. It enables the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds before hitting an electronically-limited top speed of 168 mph (270 km/h).
Customers looking for something more eco-friendly can opt for the LC 500h which retails for $96,510. The hybridized model features a 3.5-liter V6 engine and an electric motor which produce a combined output of 354 hp (359 PS). As a result, the car is a bit slower than the LC 500 as the dash from 0-60 mph takes 4.7 seconds. However, owners can expect to average 26 mpg city / 35 mpg highway / 30 mpg combined.