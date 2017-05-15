Liberty Walk Honda S660 Is A Japan-Only Affair

Liberty Walk have stepped out of their comfort zone of modifying higher-end machines and created a special upgrade package for the Honda S660.
Instantly recognizable as a car tuned by the Japanese company, the mini roadster has received a bunch of visual mods.
These include new bumpers on both ends, large side skirts, boot lid spoiler, diffuser, and bolt-on fender flares that make room for a set of aftermarket wheels, wrapped in performance tires.
The tuner is offering two versions of the complete body kit, both made from FRP and priced at 648,000 yen ($5,715) and 475,000 ($4,190) yen, respectively, in the Land of the Rising Sun, and will be joined, in the near future, by two more variants. An optional air suspension can also be ordered from 580,000 ($5,115)
Despite appearing all muscular, Liberty Walk's tuning upgrade for the Honda S660, which is officially called the SSX-660R, lacks the grunt to match its looks, and retains the stock 0.66-liter turbo'd three-banger, which makes 64PS (63hp).
Honda are still keeping the S660 limited to the JDM, where it's part of the kei-car segment and can be had from 1,980,000 yen ($17,465).