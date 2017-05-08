Lightweight Performance BMW M2 CSR Has A 590HP S55 Engine

Stuffing the S55 engine that powers the BMW M3/M4 into the smaller M2 has been done before, but Lightweight Performance's creation could be the coolest one yet.
And that's for a good reason, as after altering the S55's turbochargers, improving the air intake, and fitting a new exhaust system, the 3.0-liter inline-six unit, which comes complete with a similar water injection system to the M4 GTS, maxed out at 621PS (612hp) and 767Nm (566lb-ft) of torque.
However, combined with the M2's shorter wheelbase and lighter construction over the M4's, the engine proved to be a bit too much during the first test drives. This made the tuner downgrade its power to 598PS (590hp) and 737Nm (544lb-ft) of torque, pushed to the rear wheels through a BMW's dual-clutch transmission, with the faster GTS switching times and DSC software.
Lightweight Performance's list of goods also includes a Drexler limited-slip differential, carbon ceramic braking, an M4 GTS style instrument cluster that allows users to select specific driving modes, a heads-up display, carbon fiber highlights on the outside and in the cabin, sports seats, and roll cage.
Rounding up the visuals are the vinyl wrapping, red highlights, carbon fiber-made rear wing, and 19-inch rims, wrapped in 265/35 front and 295/30 rear Michelin Cup2 tires.