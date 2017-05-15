Lincoln's Chauffeur Service Expands To San Diego

Lincoln has announced that its new service, Lincoln Chauffeur, will expand from Miami to San Diego in an effort to offer more customers a private Uber-like service.
The luxury car brand owned by Ford launched the service in Miami earlier this year and allows owners to request a private driver via a smartphone application. New Lincoln customers receive a free eight hours use of the service and after then, pay approximately $30 per hour.
The driver, which has been screened and trained by Lincoln, can pick up a client’s vehicle from any location and assist in daily errands, including buying food and washing the car. The client is also provided with a complimentary Lincoln loaner vehicle if needed.
Speaking about the service, Lincoln client services manager Eric Cin said “This is just one more way we provide services to our clients. For Lincoln, it’s all about the experience. They’re using it for dinner dates, for doctor appointments; they’re recognizing just how convenient it is to have this option available.”