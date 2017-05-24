Listen To New Renault Megane RS Roar Inside Monaco F1 Tunnel

Redesigned from the ground up using the fourth generation Megane as a starting point, the all-new Renault Megane RS has met its predecessors in the latest teaser.
The official film kicks off with the previous models meeting in a post-apocalyptic world, flexing their muscles at each other, before the new compact hot hatch arrives, and they start following it on the deserted roads.
Renault's 2018 Megane RS then heads to the famous Monaco F1 tunnel, which wasn’t selectedby chance, as the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix is where it will mark its first public appearance, on May 26, dressed in a special yellow and black livery, with Nico Hulkenberg grabbing the wheel.
Not much is known about the brand's challenger to the likes of the Honda Civic Type R, Volkswagen Golf R, and Ford Focus RS, but it's expected to use a 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine, rated at around 300 horses.
The front-wheel drive layout should be maintained, but its cornering abilities will likely be enhanced with rear-wheel steering, just like the lesser Megane GT. While purists will still be able to have a six-speed stick shift, those looking for better performance will get to order it with an optional dual-clutch automatic gearbox.