Lister To Revive 1950's Knobbly For The Road In 2017

British manufacturer Lister has announced that it will build ten examples of its Knobbly race car from the 1950’s and make all of them road-legal.
According to the company, the new Knobbly will be built on the same rigs as the original cars and all of the same construction techniques will be employed. As with the original, a Jaguar-sourced engine block will power the road-going Knobbly that’s been hand-built by Crosthwaite & Gardinerand and delivers about 330 hp from its six cylinders.
Alongside using the same tubular chassis as the original Knobbly, the new vehicles will have aluminium bodywork formed in-house. The skin of each Knobbly will take in excess of 500 hours of work to perfect.
As the original Knobbly was never road-registrable, the new car will receive indicators, rear view mirrors, license plates, a leather dashboard and redesigned rollover protection to allow it to be driven on the street.
Ten examples of the Knobbly recreation model will be built with prices starting at £225,000 ($291,217) when equipped with a 4.2-liter wet-sump engine and £295,000 ($381,818) for one with a 3.8-liter dry-sump engine. Lister is also building recreations of the Costin.
Discussing the vehicle with Evo Magazine, Lister said “This is a hugely important step for us, making Lister the first to be able to offer our enthusiastic clients the excitement and thrills of driving a historically significant race car on the road. Our new road legal Knobbly also paves the way for more future road-going Lister models too.”