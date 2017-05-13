Living With A 27-Year Old Mercedes ML55 AMG Doesn't Have To Be Too Costly

Purchasing a high-powered, luxury SUV at a very low price does sound like a recipe for financial disaster, but you could make things work to your benefit if you know what to look for during a mechanical inspection.
The video comes courtesy of Hoovies Garage, and shows how a first-generation AMG-powered ML55 has been holding up after one year of ownership.
Before you call this thing obsolete (it is 27 years old after all), take into account the fact that its 5.4-liter V8 engine is good for 342 HP (255 kW) and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. Those are some pretty good numbers, even for a family SUV.
On top of that, this car has been running very smoothly for the past year, according to the reviewer, as the only repairs he had to make were relatively small ones after the initial purchase - by the way, this ML55 cost just $3,500 to buy, which is ridiculously cheap for a genuine AMG product.
Also, being able to safely bypass dealership servicing on an old premium car can save you a lot of money if you're thinking long-term ownership.