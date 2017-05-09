Looks Like The BMW 1-Series Is Getting One Last Update

It's been over five years since BMW rolled out the current 1 Series hatchback. And before long, it'll be replaced entirely by a new model that's expected to switch to a front-drive setup like the 2 Series Active Tourer.
But before it does, Munich is apparently rolling out what will likely be one last round of revisions.
Spotted while undergoing testing, this partially camouflaged five-door 1 Series appears to be wearing new headlights and grille up front, and new taillights around back.
It'll probably get some new features inside, maybe some updated powertrain tech, and a fresh array of wheels. But we wouldn't expect much of this mild revision, especially since the model was just updated a couple of years ago.
Whatever it encompasses, the revised 1 Series will likely appear at the Frankfurt Motor Show this year, in the same location where this second-generation F20 model was unveiled six years ago. Then it'll likely have to hold on to the bottom end of the Bavarian automaker's lineup until its front-drive replacement arrives sometime next year or the year after.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops