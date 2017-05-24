Looks Like Car's Mater Has Been Sleeping Around
| By Sergiu Tudose
|
|
While we're pretty sure this thing isn't going to one day start up on its own and seek out its maker with vengeful thoughts, we're still at a loss for words.
Let's start with a question and ask why? Perhaps, because...they could? That's not a very compelling reason, especially when this thing can hardly be described as useful in any way.
Inventive? Perhaps a tiny bit. Who ever thought you could fit an old truck within a 2000's Pontiac Grand Am sedan and what appears to be an Oldsmobile front? But even so, if you invent something, at least make it appealing to look at. This thing is like the unholy offspring of Mater from Car's...
Predictably, the image hails from reddit, where there's a whole thread dedicated to bad car mods - of course they use a different word for "bad".
For anybody who still remembers the Grand Am, it was generally regarded as a being sporty looking car, with a low nose and high tail. This thing though, we reckon you'd rather be seen driving an Aztek. At least then, people might think you're Walter White.
