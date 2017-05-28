Looks Like VW Really Wants To Make A Fast T-Roc R

VW is actively looking to bring a hot R version of its upcoming T-Roc sub-compact SUV in the market, as portrayed by the latest comments of the brand’s boss, Herbert Diess.
Diess spoke to Autocar at the sidelines of the Worthersee event in Germany, shedding some light into VW’s naming strategy for future performance models and suggesting that a fast version of the T-Roc could already be on the drawing board.
"I think with the three we have now, we are set [with GTI]," he said. "GTI for us is the hot hatch; a sporty car, classless and accessible for many. It should be this car - a hot hatch. [For an SUV], we have another sub-brand R, which we are considering".
Diess’ comments are in line with what we heard last month by Frank Welsch, VW’s head of development who said: “Yes, of course I could imagine more powerful engines and it has been prepared for the eventuality. I wouldn’t call it a GTI — an SUV isn’t a fitting car for that badge, perhaps — but I could imagine it as an R.”
The new VW T-Roc will be based on the same underpinnings with the upcoming Polo as well as the Golf. The engine range will include both the 1.0-litre three-cylinder and 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol units as well as 1.6- and 2.0-litre diesel engines.
VW plans to reveal the new T-Roc sometime in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.
